Syrian Regime and Russia Committing War Crimes in Idlib
13:36
World
Syrian Regime and Russia Committing War Crimes in Idlib
Turkey has been warning about this for the past year and it's now been confirmed by Human Rights Watch: The Syrian regime and Russia are committing war crimes by bombing civilians in Idlib province. We discuss these repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure and the latest in the long-running Syrian war. Guests: Ali Demirdas Political Analyst Fadel Abdul Ghany Chairman of the Syrian Network for Human Rights
October 23, 2020
