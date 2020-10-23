POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Concern over Iran's birth rate and ageing population
Concern over Iran's birth rate and ageing population
Iran has an ageing population. With birth rates declining, official forecasts predict that in the next 30 years Iran could have one of the world's oldest populations. Natasha Hussain reports on why many Iranians are apprehensive about expanding their families. Iran Protests 🇮🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pcq 1979 Iran Hostage Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/137s US-Iran Crisis (2020) 🇺🇸🇮🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pc2 #irannews #iran #iranbirthrate
October 23, 2020
