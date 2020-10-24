POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
German police storm Berlin mosque
German police storm Berlin mosque
German police stormed the Mevlana Mosque in Berlin on Wednesday as part of an investigation into suspected fraud over a Covid-19 subsidy programme. The mosque rejected the allegation and criticised the way police conducted the search. "(The raid) lasted for six hours as if a murder had taken place here or as if this is a breeding ground for terrorism. We never ever deserved such treatment," said Idris Kahraman, chairperson of the Berlin Mevlana Mosque Foundation. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #MevlanaMosqueFoundation #BerlinMosqueRaid #GermanPolice
October 24, 2020
