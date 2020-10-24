POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Was the New York Times 'Caliphate' Podcast a Hoax?
05:11
World
Was the New York Times 'Caliphate' Podcast a Hoax?
The subject of the award-winning New York Times podcast 'Caliphate' has been charged in Canada for allegedly fabricating tales about his experiences as a #Daesh fighter. The arrest for Abu Huzayfah, now revealed to be #Shehroze #Chaudhry, has prompted serious questions about other aspects of Rukmini Callimachi’s reporting and the editors who managed her. So, why did this story go out? We take a double look. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
October 24, 2020
