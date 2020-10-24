World Share

EU launches legal action against Greek Cyprus and Malta

The EU has ordered the governments of Malta and Greek-administered Cyprus to explain schemes in which they sell passports to wealthy entrepreneurs. Greek-administered Cyprus is accused of selling passports to criminals and people wanted by the police. The so-called 'golden passports' allow their purchasers the right to live, work and open bank accounts in any of the EU's 27 member states. Jack Parrock reports from Brussels.