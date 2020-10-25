POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rush to vote early signals historic election turnout in US
02:38
World
Rush to vote early signals historic election turnout in US
Early voting in New York and California has started. Tens of thousands of determined voters have waited for hours to cast their ballots in the presidential election. It indicates a strong turnout by early voters in the two big Democratic states. And as Liz Maddock reports, despite the pandemic, it could be the biggest voter turnout in US history. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #USElection #EarlyVoting #VoterTurnout
October 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?