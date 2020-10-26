World Share

ISRAEL-LEBANON TALKS: Why do they matter?

Neighbours, but not neighbourly. Israel and Lebanon are technically at war, but they’re at last talking about a dispute over a small gas-rich area offshore. If that issue is solved how close will Israel be to befriending another Middle East nation? Guests: Michael Harari Former Ambassador Laury Haytayan Natural Resource Governance Institute Sami Nader Levant Institute for Strategic Studies Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.