BizTech Share

Entrepreneur opens tailor for women on London's Savile Row | Money Talks

For many businesses the recession caused by the pandemic has brought hard times. But for one British female fashion entrepreneur this has been her busiest year yet. She's opened the first made to measure tailoring business for women on London's Savile Row, which for centuries was the epicentre of bespoke tailoring for men. Simon McGregor-Wood went to take a look. #SavileRow #BespokeSuits #TheDeck