Anti-Muslim Sentiment: President Erdogan urges to boycott French products

Turkish President Recep Tayyip #Erdogan has urged his nation to #boycott French products amid rising tension between Ankara and Paris. Anger has escalated across the Muslim world after French president Emmanuel Macron's support for caricatures -- depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Earlier this month, Emmanuel #Macron claimed Islam was a religion in crisis across the world and launched a nationwide crackdown on Muslims. France and Islam 👉 http://trt.world/1zfs