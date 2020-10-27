POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Amy Coney Barrett confirmation cements conservative court
Amy Coney Barrett confirmation cements conservative court
US President Donald Trump's polarizing pick for the country's highest court has been sworn in. Amy Coney Barrett is now the sixth conservative justice on the nine-member Supreme Court. But as Yasmine El-Sabawi reports, critics fear her personal views. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #SupremeCourt #AmyConeyBarrett #Republicans
October 27, 2020
