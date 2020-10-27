World Share

Amy Coney Barrett confirmation cements conservative court

US President Donald Trump's polarizing pick for the country's highest court has been sworn in. Amy Coney Barrett is now the sixth conservative justice on the nine-member Supreme Court. But as Yasmine El-Sabawi reports, critics fear her personal views.