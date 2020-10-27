POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Europe gives the all-clear to new cystic fibrosis treatment
02:44
World
Europe gives the all-clear to new cystic fibrosis treatment
A new and potentially life-saving treatment for cystic fibrosis has been licensed in Europe. It’s suitable for patients over the age of 12, and gives hope to thousands of sufferers who often need a lung transplant to survive. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill has met one teenager in England who's about to begin treatment. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #cysticfibrosis #kaftrio #medicine
October 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?