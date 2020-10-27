World Share

Europe gives the all-clear to new cystic fibrosis treatment

A new and potentially life-saving treatment for cystic fibrosis has been licensed in Europe. It’s suitable for patients over the age of 12, and gives hope to thousands of sufferers who often need a lung transplant to survive. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill has met one teenager in England who's about to begin treatment. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #cysticfibrosis #kaftrio #medicine