POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Foreign interference in the US election?
04:00
World
Foreign interference in the US election?
With the US presidential election now just days away, explosive new accusations of foreign interference and influence could play a part in the outcome. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden may now be in hot water over emails found on his son Hunter’s laptop, which shed new light on links to Chinese and Ukrainian business interests. Oubai Shahbandar has this analysis. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #foreigninterference #foreigninterferenceinuselection #biden
October 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?