World Share

Watching the Polls | Inside America

Election Day is less than a week away and America is a nation on edge. A record-breaking number of voters have already cast their ballot in what is expected to be the highest US voter turnout in more than a century. Some stood in long lines to vote in person despite skyrocketing cases of COVID-19. The majority voted by mail, as many states sought to make early voting more accessible amid the pandemic. President Trump, who is trailing in the polls behind Joe Biden, has once again raised the specter of rigged elections — if he loses the vote. Election officials are working with state and federal law enforcement to prepare for the potential of voter intimidation and election-day unrest. Democrats and Republicans have deployed their legal teams to challenge or defend changes in voting procedures. Amid the growing political tensions, what can Americans expect on November 3rd? Guests: Mary McCord- Former acting assistant attorney general for national security under both the Obama and Trump administrations & legal director at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center John Malcom- Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government and Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank & former deputy assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division Josh Stein- Attorney General of North Carolina Domingo Garcia- President of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy