South African national carrier gets $641M lifeline from government | Money Talks

South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has agreed to a 641-million- dollar bailout for the national carrier after it failed to find private investors. The lifeline for South African Airways, which has been under bankruptcy protection since December, is part of the ministry's broader 368-billion dollar budget to boost the ailing economy. Some have criticised plans to scale-down SAA, saying it provides good employment opportunities for pilots of colour. The aviation sector is dominated by white men and has been resistant to change. Ntshepeng Motema has the story. We were joined by Christopher Vandome in London. He's a research fellow with Chatham House's Africa Programme. #SAA #SouthAfricaEconomy #TitoMboweni