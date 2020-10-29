POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany's high streets fight to stay open during pandemic | Money Talks
02:46
BizTech
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany's governors have agreed to close down restaurants, bars and theatres for four weeks, starting on Monday, to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. Shops, though, will remain open. But even on the country's most popular high streets, many businesses are fighting to stay on their feet. Sibel Karkus reports. #GermanyEconomy #CoronavirusPandemic #HighStreet
October 29, 2020
