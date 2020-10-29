POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A Venezuelan oil tanker and the Caribbean’s fight against climate crisis
06:29
World
A Venezuelan oil tanker and the Caribbean’s fight against climate crisis
Nabarima, a ship filled with 1.3 million barrels of crude oil has been abandoned in the Caribbean. If even a fraction of it spilt into the Caribbean Sea and could impact the region for years. We spoke to the environmental activist, Gary Aboud, who is fighting government inaction and international apathy and asked him how to avoid the disaster that everyone can see coming #Nabarima #Venezuela #TrinidadAndTobago
October 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?