POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US economy bounces back in Q3 after record slump | Money Talks
07:05
BizTech
US economy bounces back in Q3 after record slump | Money Talks
The US economy has beat expectations, surging by an annualised 33.1-percent in the third-quarter after a historic plunge in the second. It means the US economy has recovered about two-thirds of the ground it's lost during the pandemic.. after GDP contracted by a record 31.4-percent in the April to June quarter. But the positive figures mask concerns that the US economic rebound is already slowing, as coronavirus infections surge across the country. Kyoko Gasha has more on the health of the US economy and its prospects for recovery. Christian Lawrence spoke to us from New York, He's Senior Market Strategist at Rabobank. #USeconomy #GDP #StimulusPackage
October 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?