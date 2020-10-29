BizTech Share

US economy bounces back in Q3 after record slump | Money Talks

The US economy has beat expectations, surging by an annualised 33.1-percent in the third-quarter after a historic plunge in the second. It means the US economy has recovered about two-thirds of the ground it's lost during the pandemic.. after GDP contracted by a record 31.4-percent in the April to June quarter. But the positive figures mask concerns that the US economic rebound is already slowing, as coronavirus infections surge across the country. Kyoko Gasha has more on the health of the US economy and its prospects for recovery. Christian Lawrence spoke to us from New York, He's Senior Market Strategist at Rabobank. #USeconomy #GDP #StimulusPackage