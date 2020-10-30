POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will the Latest UN-Brokered Ceasefire in Libya Hold?
11:29
World
Will the Latest UN-Brokered Ceasefire in Libya Hold?
Nearly a decade after the downfall of Gaddafi, the UN brokered a permanent cease-fire agreement between Libya's rival parties in Geneva. The warring sides agreed that foreign troops and mercenaries would leave. But Libya's defence minister said the ceasefire will not affect the Government of National Accord's ties and cooperation with Turkey. So, will the pause in fighting hold? And can Libya find a lasting political solution? Guests: Murat Aslan Security Analyst Guma el Gamaty Head of Taghyeer Party
October 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?