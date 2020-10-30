POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Anger Towards French President Grows in Muslim World
13:46
World
Anger Towards French President Grows in Muslim World
French President Emmanuel Macron has defended the publication of cartoons insulting Prophet Muhammad under the pretext of freedom of expression. His comments have ignited outrage in the Muslim world and have led to calls for the boycott of French products in many countries​. So will Macron's anti-Islam actions widen the rift between France and the Muslim world? Guests: Farid Hafez Researcher at the University of Salzburg Enes Bayrakli Director of European Studies at SETA
October 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?