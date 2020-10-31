Reviving the Iran Deal | Bigger Than Five

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Voters in America are choosing their next president, as people and governments around the world anxiously await the outcome of the US election which could have a consequential impact on their own lives. One country that is looking on with a particularly keen interest is Iran. President #Trump has led a “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran by imposing unprecedented sanctions after pulling out of the #IranNuclearDeal. His rival Joe #Biden has called that policy “reckless” and said his administration would change course. So just how different will US-Iran relations be under a Trump or Biden presidency? Guests: Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs John Bolton Former National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump Watch other episodes of ‘Bigger Than Five’ 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
October 31, 2020
