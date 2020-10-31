World Share

Reviving the Iran Deal | Bigger Than Five

Voters in America are choosing their next president, as people and governments around the world anxiously await the outcome of the US election which could have a consequential impact on their own lives. One country that is looking on with a particularly keen interest is Iran. President #Trump has led a “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran by imposing unprecedented sanctions after pulling out of the #IranNuclearDeal. His rival Joe #Biden has called that policy “reckless” and said his administration would change course. So just how different will US-Iran relations be under a Trump or Biden presidency? Guests: Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs John Bolton Former National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump Watch other episodes of ‘Bigger Than Five’ 👉 http://trt.world/13qv