Clean conscience: South Korea offers alternative to conscription
Clean conscience: South Korea offers alternative to conscription
South Korea's Jehovah's Witnesses have refused military conscription, on moral and religious grounds for decades. Instead, church members would accept 18-month jail sentences. Now, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 recognising religious beliefs as a legitimate reason to object to military service, members of the faith are finding different ways to serve their country.
November 1, 2020
