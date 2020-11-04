POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fear of rising anti-Muslim sentiment in France
Fear of rising anti-Muslim sentiment in France
It's a difficult time for France's large Muslim community. President Emmanuel Macron is set to introduce a law against 'separatism', aimed at members of the community who fail to uphold what he and his government see as French values. Critics fear it's already led to a rise in anti-Muslim sentiment. Our correspondent Francis Collings has been talking to Farid Kachour, vice president of a mosque on the outskirts of Paris.
November 4, 2020
