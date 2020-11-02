POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Muslims in the US are more politically engaged than ever
03:55
World
Muslims in the US are more politically engaged than ever
Muslim-Americans make up a little more than 1 percent of the US population. But they may be growing more influential as a voting bloc. Four years after then-candidate Donald Trump announced he would usher in a total ban on Muslim immigration, they have become more active in the political process. And Democratic candidate Joe Biden is courting their vote. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #uselection #muslimvoters #immigration
November 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?