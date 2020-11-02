POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What is the Obama factor in Biden’s campaign?
What is the Obama factor in Biden’s campaign?
Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday, October 31, blasted US President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and his conduct in the Oval Office, saying, he is treating the presidency as "a reality show to give him the attention that he craves. Political strategist Jessica DeLoach weighs in on the Obama factor in the Biden campaign especially after the two appeared together in Michigan. #BarackObama #JoeBiden #'RealityShow'
November 2, 2020
