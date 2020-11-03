World Share

US presidential candidates battle over suburbs

One of the key areas where the US presidential election will be decided is America's suburbs. Home to just over half the population they've been fairly evenly split between Republican and Democratic voters in recent years. And, as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, both candidates are desperate to win their approval.