US-UK special relationship after America decides

The results of the US presidential election will have significant consequences for America's allies. None will be watching as closely as the UK which has invested heavily in the so-called special relationship with its cold war ally. Recent polls suggest most British voters want to see Joe Biden win. But the British government may not be so keen. TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more.​​ 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #usukrelations #uselections #britishvoters
November 3, 2020
