Election results could bring shift in US diplomacy

When he was elected in 2016 Donald Trump made it abundantly clear that one of his main policies on the Middle East was to take a hard-line stance against Iran. While he's stuck to that, Trump has also strengthened alliances and lent support to countries that continue to stoke conflict and allow human rights abuses in the region. Former Deputy Assistant US Secretary of Defense Mark Kimmitt and International Security Analyst and Senior Vice President at the Atlantic Council Barry Pavel weigh in. #USElection #MiddleEast #Diplomacy