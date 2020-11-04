POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US EUROPE RELATIONS:What's at stake on election day?
25:25
World
US EUROPE RELATIONS:What's at stake on election day?
Just as millions of Americans will be eyeing the result of their Presidential election, so too will world leaders; nowhere more so than in Europe - where the result will shape politics on this side of The Atlantic for the next four years; or more. Paul Poast University of Chicago Pieter Cleppe Policy Analyst Nicolas Bouchet German Marshall Fund of the United States Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
November 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?