How will the US election result impact Middle East politics?

Whichever way this election goes, the United States will continue to have a profound impact on geopolitics, especially in the Middle East. From the ongoing stand-off in northern Syria, to Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands, to some Gulf Arab states opening relations with Israel, Washington has played a pivotal role. But how could a second Trump term or a first Biden presidency affect the Middle East? Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Mark Kimmitt and Khalil Jahshan, the executive director of the Arab Center, Washington DC, weigh in. #USelection #MiddleEast #DonaldTrump