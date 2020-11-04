BizTech Share

Global markets rattled by tight US presidential race | Money Talks

Global investors are rethinking their bets as an election nail-biter in the world's largest economy plays out. And it's more than stimulus money at stake. America's trade and economic relations with its biggest partners, as well as climate-related policies will depend largely on who leads the nation for the next four years. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on how the markets have been moving, we spoke to Marc Chandler in New York. #StimulusPackage #USelections #GlobalMarkets