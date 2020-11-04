World Share

US ELECTION REACTION

At the hour when the winner is normally giving a victory speech there was confusion, accusations and even threats - setting the stage for what could be a long and bitter election dispute. We are going to try and make some sense, not so much of the result, but of a system that seems at the very least a bit of a mess Guests: David Barker Election Expert Laura Fink Democratic Strategist Dee Dee Bass Wilbon Co-Founder of Bass Public Affairs