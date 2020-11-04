World Share

US ELECTION: Is America First a vote winner?

America First was Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan - we will look after ourselves, not other countries. How have the last four years changed America’s approach to foreign affairs - and indeed changed the world at large? GUESTS Klaus W. Larres Professor of History & International Affairs Scottie Nell Hughes Political Commentator Gina Yannitell Reinhardt Associate Professor, University of Essex Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.