President Macron: A problem with Islam?

France’s president remains at odds with Muslim leaders in Europe as his authorities respond to attacks: closing down mosques, shutting rights organisations. What is Emmanuel Macron’s issue with Islam? Idriss Sihamedi Founder of Muslim Charity Baraka City Yasser Louati Human Rights Advocate Peter Allen Freelance Journalist Nacira Guenif Sociologist Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.