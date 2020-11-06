POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A charity helps people rebuilding their homes in Beirut
02:52
World
A charity helps people rebuilding their homes in Beirut
More than 200 people were killed in the Beirut port explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital in August. Around 80,000 homes were destroyed or severely damaged forcing the displacement of 300,000 people. Three months on, thousands of people are still living in damaged homes, some without roofs over their heads, relying on help from charities. Imogen Kimber reports. Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 Lebanon Protests 🇱🇧 👉 http://trt.world/1pc8 #Lebanon #Beirut #MiddleEast
November 6, 2020
