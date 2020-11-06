POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mixed reactions in African nations to Trump’s comments
03:01
World
Mixed reactions in African nations to Trump’s comments
Thousands of kilometres away from the White House, in south-eastern Nigeria, President Trump has the support of a group of evangelical Christians. Hundreds of people demonstrated on the streets of Onitsha, waving banners and the American flag in a show of solidarity. They say Trump's 'radical' approach to leadership is exemplary. President Trump has thanked the participants, saying on Twitter that the rally is a 'great honour'. Political columnist and satirist Patrick Gathara has more. #DonaldTrump #Africa #evangelicalChristians
November 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?