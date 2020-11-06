POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the US election open to tampering as president Trump claims?
06:38
World
President Trump has promised plenty of litigation, as he continues to allege voter fraud. His campaign managers have already launched a flurry of lawsuits in several states, including Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Political advisor Rina Shah weighs in on whether the US election system is open to cheating and manipulation as president Trump claims. #ballottampering #DonaldTrump #USelection
November 6, 2020
