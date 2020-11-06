What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Is Macron on the Defensive?

France has seen a rise in Islamophobic incidents since President Macron’s anti-Islamic statements regarding Islam angered Muslims from around the world. Together with his unwillingness to condemn the Charlie Hebdo cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, other world leaders have voiced their concerns. With Macron recently appearing on Al Jazeera in an effort to calm the Muslim world, is it too little, too late? Guest: Shireen Mazari Human Rights Minister of Pakistan