Why Does France Have a Double Standard When It Comes to Hate Speech?
04:31
World
Why Does France Have a Double Standard When It Comes to Hate Speech?
Could growing rage against French President Emmanuel Macron explain his softening tone? Speaking to Al Jazeera, #Macron tried to quell anger that has led to boycotts of French products. #France does at least 100 billion dollars in trade with the Muslim world. Critics also argue that French laws on hate speech protect some groups over others. We breakdown this #doublestandard. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
November 7, 2020
