Why Is the US Selling F-35 Fighter Jets to the UAE?

The US has long argued that having the F-35 fighter jet together with Russian air defence systems, could pose a risk to the sophisticated aircraft. That’s the reason Washington gave for pulling #Turkey out of the F-35 programme. But the US is selling the F-35s to the #UAE, which has also purchased Russian air defence hardware. What’s behind this #doublestandard? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr