World Share

Denmark culls mink population to limit spread of Covid-19

The Danish government has ordered an immediate cull of its entire mink population, the animal from which fur coats are made. Scientists have confirmed a mutation of the coronavirus in a number of mink farms and that more than 200 cases have now crossed over into humans. As Simon McGregor-Wood reports there is concern future vaccines may not be as effective against the new strain of the disease if it spreads. And a warning - some viewers may find some of the images in this story disturbing. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #Covid19 #Mutation #Minks