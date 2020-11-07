World Share

Afghan TV anchor Yama Siawash killed in bomb attack in Kabul

Yama Siawash, political anchor of Afghanistan’s TOLO TV, was killed when a bomb attached to his vehicle exploded, also killing two other civilians. It is not the first time journalists have been targeted in Afghanistan in recent months. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Afghanistan #YamaSiawash #CarBombing