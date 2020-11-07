POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Afghan TV anchor Yama Siawash killed in bomb attack in Kabul
01:04
World
Afghan TV anchor Yama Siawash killed in bomb attack in Kabul
Yama Siawash, political anchor of Afghanistan’s TOLO TV, was killed when a bomb attached to his vehicle exploded, also killing two other civilians. It is not the first time journalists have been targeted in Afghanistan in recent months. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Afghanistan #YamaSiawash #CarBombing
November 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?