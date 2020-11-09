POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US president-elect pushes forward with plans for office
02:59
World
US president-elect pushes forward with plans for office
US President-elect Joe Biden will steer the US in a dramatically different direction than the path taken under Donald Trump. Biden has pledged to reassert the US leadership role on the global stage, and he's promised to sign a series of executive orders that would mark a U-turn on Trump's policies. Natasha Hussain reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #uselection #biden #trump
November 9, 2020
