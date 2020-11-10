POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Painter and the Thief | Nick Cave Exhibition | Museums Closing in Pandemic
The Painter and the Thief | Nick Cave Exhibition | Museums Closing in Pandemic
On this episode of Showcase;​ Museums Closing in Pandemic 00:39 Tony Butler, Executive Director of Derby Museums Trust 01:17 Rubik's Cube Mosaic 07:44 Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition 10:06 The Painter and the Thief Documentary 12:21 Benjamin Ree, Director of The Painter and the Thief 14:32 Screenshots of Novel Realities 20:13 Transforming Robots Museum in Perm 22:41 #PainterandtheThief #NickCave #Transformers
November 10, 2020
