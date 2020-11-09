World Share

COVID-19 in Europe: Are tough lockdowns the answer?

Four countries - four different cures for Covid. Today we examine the different ways in which Sweden, Italy, France and the UK are tackling the pandemic. Does anyone have the right answer? This is RT Guests: Stefan Swartling Peterson Professor of Global Health Dr. Flavia Riccardo Epidemiologist Viviane Kovess-Masfety Professor of Public Health Mishal Khan Associate Professor of Health Policy Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.