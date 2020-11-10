POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party claims landslide victory
For many years, Aung San Suu Kyi was seen as a beacon of democracy: Someone who sacrificed her freedom to challenge the generals ruling Myanmar. Her struggle gained the support of millions of people all over the world, and earned her a Nobel Peace Prize. But soon after becoming Myanmar's leader, her reputation came crashing down. Suu Kyi has been accused of complicity in the mass rape and murder of thousands of Muslim Rohingya in Rakhine state It led to more than a million of them fleeing the country. Suu Kyi has now been widely vilified and has been stripped of several humanitarian awards. Shamim Chowdhury examines her fall from grace. Rohingya Genocide Case 👉 http://trt.world/137n #myanmarelection #myanmar2020 #AungSanSuuKyi
November 10, 2020
