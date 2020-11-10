BizTech Share

Markets extend gains as Pfizer vaccine trial makes progress | Money Talks

Global markets are extending their gains on news that researchers are moving closer to developing a coronavirus vaccine. An effective drug would be a shot in the arm for economies devastated by the deadly disease. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, the road back to normal remains bumpy. And we spoke to Doctor Muhammad Munir. He's a virologist at Lancaster University in the UK. #GlobalMarkets #Pfizer #CoronovirusVaccine