French Fallout

Emmanuel Macron defended caricatures of Prophet Muhammad which were later the reason behind the beheading of a French teacher who showed those very images in a classroom. Since then, Islamophobic violence has been on the rise domestically and a global outcry from Muslims outside of Frances bonders to boycott all things, French. Is the president launching a secular crusade against Islam? Some critics seem to think so. Adam Pletts reports.