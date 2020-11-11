POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish 'dream team' couple behind Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
04:53
World
Turkish 'dream team' couple behind Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech say their experimental vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. Behind the vaccine, however, is an understated ‘dream team’ of Turkish Germans. Hailed as a scientific dream team, Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci have focused most of their careers on cancer research. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #Pfizer #UgurSahin #OzlemTureci
November 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?