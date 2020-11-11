EUROPE ATTACKS: Facing new threats?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
After attacks in France and Austria, the UK raised its terror threat alert to highly likely; so what are we looking at here - the prospect of more random acts of violence, or an overreaction by authorities? GUESTS Richard McNeil Wilson Counter Extremism Researcher Lewis Herrington Author of ‘Understanding Martyrdom Terrorism in Europe’ Rizwaan Sabir Lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
November 11, 2020
