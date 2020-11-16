World Share

France’s Secularism and Sacrilege

French President Emmanuel Macron hasn’t been in the good book with the Muslim world lately. First with his remarks about Islam, followed by his sanctioning of Charlie Hebdo cartoons as ‘freedom of expression.’ With a global backlash from many majority Muslim countries and condemnation. Was it all to gain some domestic political points? Guests Anne Giudicelli Former French Diplomat and Founding Owner of Terrorisc Denis Franceskin Member of France's National Rally Party Khaled Beydoun Law Professor at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law